Sampo plc: Sampo's new dividend policy

SAMPO PLC INSIDE INFORMATION 6 February 2020 at 9:30 am

Sampo's new dividend policy

Sampo plc's Board of Directors has today approved a new dividend policy according to which total annual dividends paid will be at least 70 per cent of Group's net profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items). In addition, share buy-backs can be used to complement the cash dividend.

According to the old dividend policy, the company aimed at paying total annual dividends amounting to at least 50 per cent of Group's net profit for the year (excluding extraordinary items) and share buy-backs could be used to complement the cash dividend.

SAMPO PLC
Board of Directors

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com

