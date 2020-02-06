CYBERGUN: CYBERGUN AND MANUFACTURER CANIK ANNOUNCE THE CONCLUSION OF AN EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT

February 6, 2020.

CYBERGUN announces the conclusion of an exclusive global license agreement with Turkish company CANIK, a leading arms manufacturer.

This agreement covers the design, production and distribution of 4.5mm and 6mm calibers for the civilian and military markets. Both partners appeared together at SHOTSHOW in Las Vegas to set out the broad lines of their collaboration.

In the military segment, in which CANIK has sold several million firearms and in which its commercial strength is recognized worldwide, the company has already planned to bolster its catalog of products and sell them as soon as they become available.

The first product launched under this new partnership will be a replica of the CANIK TP9 Elite with the first units scheduled to be available in summer 2020.

Hugo Brugiere, Chairman and CEO of CYBERGUN, said: "CYBERGUN once again demonstrates its capacity to work with the world's largest manufacturers to develop their offerings in the civilian and military markets. We are extremely proud of this recognition and look forward to presenting the new products from this partnership to our customers."

Utku Aral, CEO of CANIK, added: "I am delighted to sign this agreement with CYBERGUN which covers both the civilian and military sectors. Having considered the opportunities available, we found that CYBERGUN was the partner best able to represent our brand and promote our interests."

