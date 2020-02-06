Doctorlink Reaches 10 Million Patient Milestone After North West Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Groups Agreement

The partnership will revolutionise digital access to primary healthcare for 1.1 million patients in the region, supporting the NHS Long Term Plan for digital transformation

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctorlink has grown its national reach to 10 million patients following an agreement to provide its symptom assessment platform to a further 1.1 million people at 140 new GP surgeries in South East England.

The UK's leading symptom assessment provider to the NHS, Doctorlink will deliver immediate medical advice to patients across North West Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). The launch of the platform will bring potential savings of 15,000 annual clinical hours for doctors per practice each year, while diverting up to 22% of cases to more appropriate forms of care.

The move means Doctorlink's technology is now available to help people through 1,350 GP surgeries in 42 CCGs in England. Practices using the service are achieving uptake by up to a third of patients and seeing a drop in telephone triage of up to 30%. Results also evidence a 35% reduction in the need for same-day appointments.

The project board of North West Kent and Medway CCGs, commented: "We are excited to be bringing our patients increased efficiency and more choices in how they can access local health. From reduced telephone waiting times, to supporting our non-English speaking patients and those with disabilities, Doctorlink will provide our patients with the tools needed to help them navigate their own personal health journeys.

"We are also delighted to secure tools that can reduce the pressure on the amazing and dedicated clinicians in our region. Doctorlink offers an exciting opportunity to support our general practitioners with unique online services that give them back the time they need to focus on the patients who need it the most."

Keith Nurcombe, Managing Director UK of Doctorlink, commented: "We are thrilled that Doctorlink has been selected to partner with North West Kent and Medway CCGs to improve the quality of care for patients through better access. This decision reflects the positive impact Doctorlink has already had for thousands of GPs and millions of patients nationwide, and we are pleased to bring that transformation to the surgeries here."

Doctorlink was developed to address the growing burden on frontline NHS services. Providing patients with 24/7 access to symptom assessment, appointment booking and video consultation, the platform is set apart by its best in class clinically approved and fully indemnified algorithms, which cover 95% of presenting conditions. The algorithms use Bayesian logic and are built upon national treatment guidelines with independent clinical governance.

Patients can access the platform through the Doctorlink app, available on Apple and Google Play. Recently placed onto the GP IT Futures Framework, Doctorlink is helping practices meet the NHS Long Term Plan to give every patient the right to digital-primary care by 2023-24. Based on patient numbers, Doctorlink has won 52% of the tenders open to 23 providers on the DPS Framework.

The company was founded in 2017 by Eight Roads, a global investment company backed by Fidelity with a 50-year history of leading and growing international tech companies. The platform also provides fully customisable and scalable SaaS products for the world's largest healthcare organisations and has provided 60 million health assessments to date.

About Doctorlink

Doctorlink is the UK's leading health and symptom assessment platform, providing 24/7 access to healthcare for 10 million NHS patients. Through its clinical decision algorithm, Doctorlink is transforming the industry, enabling payers and providers to save cost, improve efficiencies, and increase the accessibility of healthcare. The platform helps people engage in their health and wellbeing, guiding them to the right care, leading to better outcomes and driving prevention.

Founded by Eight Roads, a global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity, Doctorlink is headquartered in the UK with offices in the US, and has over 125 employees globally. It provides fully customisable and scalable SaaS products for the world's largest healthcare organisations including AXA, BUPA, Kaiser Permanente and Web MD, and has provided 60 million health assessments to date. Doctorlink is proud to be the leading provider of online Symptom Assessment to the NHS, covering 1,350 GP practices and available to 10 million patients in England. Doctorlink has recently been selected for the GP IT Futures Framework.

Doctorlink's algorithms are medico-legal compliant and indemnified with rigorous clinical governance and licensed independent peer review. Built by a team of healthcare experts and technology visionaries, the algorithms combine Bayesian logic to ensure robust clinical safety and AI learning to drive continuous improvement methodology.

www.Doctorlink.com

About North West Kent and Medway CCG

North West Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group includes 140 GP practices serving over 1.1 million patients in Dartford, Gravesham, Swanley, Medway, Swale, and West Kent.

https://kentandmedway.nhs.uk/

