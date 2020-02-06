Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the fourth quarter 2019 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2019 results, on February 13, 2020 at 09:00 CET. The report will be published at 07:00 CET the same day.



Fingerprints' CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 09:00 CET.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://engage.vevent.com/rt/fingerprints/index.jsp'seid=158 where it is also possible to ask questions.

For media and analysts: The telephone conference dial-in is +44 (0) 2071 928000 (international participants) or 08-506 921 80 (Swedish participants). Please state conference ID 9376366.

