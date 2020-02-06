OpsRamp Continues Global Expansion to Meet Heavy Demand with the Addition of Veteran EMEA Sales Leadership

George Bonser brings over 20 years of IT executive leadership in enterprise sales and revenue generation

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2020, the service-centric artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform for the hybrid enterprise, expanded its sales leadership team with the appointment of George Bonser to Vice President of European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) Sales. Bonser has been added to the executive roster to help with the increasing worldwide demand of the OpsRamp platform.



Bonser is a 20-year veteran of technology sales, most recently serving in senior leadership roles at Okta. Prior to that, he served in similar roles for Nimble Storage, Data Domain, Acopia Networks, and others. He will be located in the OpsRamp EMEA headquarters in London, England.

"The OpsRamp platform is perfect for large, globally distributed companies operating hybrid IT," Bonser said. "We help control the chaos of managing and monitoring these complex environments by improving visibility, resolution time and availability through cloud and on-premises infrastructure discovery and monitoring, intelligent automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools, significantly reducing risk and cost of IT operations"

Bonser also brings years of experience in developing partner relationships. "Creating a partner ecosystem is critical to the success of OpsRamp in EMEA. Our digital operations management platform will provide our partners with a fantastic technical and commercial opportunity, and will deliver a significant differentiator to their user base," he said.

Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head - Cloud Infrastructure Services CIS for OpsRamp partner UST Global, had this to say about the appointment: "OpsRamp is a strategic partner for UST Global, and both companies have been providing tremendous value to our customers through our pathbreaking ROC (Reliability Operation Center) services. We welcome George Bonser into the team and we are confident that our relationship and Joint Go To Market will be strengthened further with the addition of George."

Recently, the company also announced its latest round of funding to support growth and scale of the business. The company will be appearing at several events and conferences worldwide this year. To learn more, visit https://www.opsramp.com/events/.

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid digital operations. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that's built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data run OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation. Learn more at OpsRamp.com .

