Hexagon Composites ASA: Agility announced an exclusive North American distribution agreement with XStream Trucking

Agility Fuel Solutions and XStream Trucking have announced an agreement whereby Agility will be the exclusive distributor of Xstream's TruckWingsTM aerodynamic systems for compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks in North America.



The patented TruckWings design incorporates folding panels made of impact-resistant, glass-reinforced composites attached to the rear sides and roof of the cab that automatically swing out to close the cab-to-trailer gap at highway speeds and retract against the rear of the cab at lower speeds to leave room for turning maneuvers.

TruckWings' active cab-to-trailer aerodynamic system coupled with Agility's CNG ProCab unit achieves fuel savings of 4% to 6%, depending on the operation.

See the press release by Agility Fuel Solutions for more information.

For more information:

Sonia Fernandez, Marketing and Communications Manager, Agility Fuel Solutions

Telephone: +1 949 236 5524| sonia.fernandez@agilityfs.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com



About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility Fuel Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas powertrain fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks. Agility also supports Hexagon Purus' hydrogen and battery electric vehicle solutions in the commercial vehicle market. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

Learn more at www.agilityfuelsolutions.com and follow @AgilityFuel on Twitter and LinkedIn



About Hexagon Composites

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transport and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.



Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn