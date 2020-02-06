Orexo continues to weather the shift in its payer base away from exclusivity to the open market well. It has managed to maintain 4% sequential growth in Zubsolv sales from Q3 to Q419 (SEK190.5m), in the context of a 3% decline in units. Growth in the open market strongly resembles overall market trends (14% AGR for 2019). The company intends to use some of these Zubsolv revenues to advance its pipeline, which will have five products advancing in 2020.

