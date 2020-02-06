A 2MW pilot project is now being developed in the Governorate of Duhok. The project was funded with $2 million by the European Union.The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has signed a letter of agreement with the Governorate of Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, to build a 2 MW pilot solar plant. The project, which is being developed under the Duhok Sustainable Energy Action Plan (SEAP), is part of the governatorate's plan to deploy around 40 MW of renewable energy power generation capacity by 2030. According to the UNDP, the Duhok region is currently being power by around 1,000 generators ...

