The EyeCon module has a hybrid power output of 326 W/m² or a bifacial efficiency of 28%, calculated with the available global plus backside irradiance. According to the research team, the silicon cell generates between 23 and 42 W/m² of additional power when the diffuse irradiance component increases from 8 to 30%.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer ISE have developed a hybrid bifacial high-concentration photovoltaic module (CPV) which they claim can reach a power output of up to 326 W/m2. The module, called EyeCon, is manufactured by applying silicone-on-glass Fresnel lenses with an aperture ...

