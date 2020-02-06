Akeneo PIM 4.0 Delivers New Product Experience Management Platform

New Features Include Data Quality Insights, Enhanced Asset Management, and API-based Connections

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, today announced the launch of Akeneo PIM 4.0 at the annual Akeneo Product Information Management (PIM) Summit, the global gathering of Akeneo customers and partners in Paris, France. Akeneo PIM 4.0 introduces new product experience features and facilitates third-party connectivity and integration.

Akeneo PIM 4.0 is the next evolution of Akeneo's trusted PXM solutions, which are already used by global brands including Midland Scientific, Sephora, Fossil, and Franklin Electric to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. New and improved features in Akeneo PIM 4.0 include:

Asset Manager, a central hub where enterprise users can organize and enrich all types of product-related digital assets. PIM users can visually manage and transform digital assets to deliver robust, channel-specific product experiences, and link assets to product catalogs through enhanced API-level integration with existing DAM (Digital Asset Management) systems. Data Quality Insights functionality that assesses product data accuracy and quality, automatically flags spelling mistakes and incorrect formatting, and displays data-quality grades in a color-coded dashboard. Users get automatic suggestions to improve product data, rapidly fix errors, and ensure product data accuracy and consistency. Attribute Mapping in Franklin Insights, a new feature that uses machine learning and AI to automatically suggest product attributes for customers' product catalogs based on Franklin's library of best-in-class product information. Marketers can then review and accept Franklin's suggestions with a single click, ensuring a streamlined path to product data enrichment. A new connections module that dramatically simplifies connection management by using efficient API-based integration to allow users to easily establish and manage third-party connectors from a single panel. This new feature includes a dashboard to easily monitor data flows into and out of the PIM, allowing effortless security management among applications.

In keeping with Akeneo's commitment to continuous improvement, Akeneo PIM 4.0 delivers a game-changing performance boost allowing customers to benefit from faster imports and exports, an accelerated time to market, and better scalability for expanding product catalogs.

"Our recent IDC MarketScape on PIM applications for commerce recognized Akeneo for its open-source strategy, customer satisfaction, strong community of developers, and efficiency in catalog management," said Jordan Jewell, IDC's Research Manager for Digital Commerce. "Customers that we interviewed rated Akeneo above average across nearly all criteria we surveyed. Akeneo's product enhancement with its PIM 4.0 release should enable customers to deliver more consistent and high-quality omnichannel product information for both B2C and B2B organizations of all sizes."

The launch of Akeneo PIM 4.0 comes as a new survey conducted by Akeneo and Accenture highlights the urgent need for effective PXM tools. According to the survey, 80% of shoppers have abandoned a purchase and 40% have returned a product because of missing or inaccurate product information. Nearly a third of consumers say they would pay more for a product if provided with complete product information, and more than a third of shoppers are prepared to pay more for an outstanding product experience.

"Akeneo is proud to have spearheaded the industry-wide shift from PIM to PXM, which is now a key driver of success for both B2B and B2C brands in today's omnichannel experience economy," said Fred de Gombert, CEO and co-founder of Akeneo. "Our 4.0 product is a uniquely connected PXM platform with a vast partner ecosystem and powerful AI-powered product data intelligence capabilities. No other PXM provider lets retailers and brands harness the full strength of the flourishing omnichannel commerce stack."

