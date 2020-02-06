Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Board Committee changes 06-Feb-2020 / 09:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 February 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Board Committee changes Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that on 30 January 2020 the Company's Audit Committee was re-designated as the Audit and Risk Committee ("the Committee"), Hazel Adam was appointed to the Committee following her appointment as Non-Executive Director of the Company on 12 December 2019, and David Hunter resigned from the Committee. This announcement is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11 (3). -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Nathan Imlach / Tel: +44 (0)116 240 Ian Mattioli MBE 8740 www.custodiancapital.com [1] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 45044 EQS News ID: 969501 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c24dec6d0ea6c746569ddd52de0eca8d&application_id=969501&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

