CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

For the second year running, SGS has been included in the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard by CDP, a global environmental impact non-profit organization. Following its inclusion in CDP's A-List for climate change in January 2020, this recognition highlights SGS's commitment to implementing actions to reduce emissions and manage climate risks in its supply chain.

SGS is among the top 3% of more than 4,800 organizations assessed by CDP this year. Inclusion in the leaderboard is based on answers to questions about governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, value chain engagement of the response to the CDP 2019 climate change questionnaire, and overall CDP climate change score.

"Sustainability is a critical element in SGS's procurement strategy and is included in our decision-making criteria when selecting suppliers. This aligns with the company's overall commitment to sustainable ways of doing business and mitigates risks," said Juergen Nelis, SGS Vice President Global Procurement & Supply Chain Management.

Additional Distinctions

Following its receipt of an Industry Leader award in the DJSI in September 2019, SGS has received the Gold Class distinction in the Sustainability Yearbook 2020 published by S&P Global in collaboration with RobecoSAM. As one of the world's most comprehensive publications providing in-depth analysis on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues, this annual ranking showcases the performance of the world's largest companies in each industry as determined by their score in the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). In 2019, 4,700 companies were assessed, almost twice as many as the previous year.

In addition, SGS has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the third consecutive year. The series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

