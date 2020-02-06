The "2020 Europe Immunoprotein Testing Market for 13 Assays: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Profiles of Leading Competitors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new 273-page report from the author provides analysis of the European immunoprotein diagnostic market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.

The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the follow assays:

C3, C4, Free Light Chains, Haptoglobin, IgA, IgE Specific IgE Total, IgG, IgM, Immunofixation, Prealbumin, Protein Electrophoresis

During the next decade, the immunoprotein testing market will undergo significant transformation. The changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.

This unique market and technology assessment is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment and individual test; compares features of leading analyzers; and profiles key competitors.

