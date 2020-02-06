Oxford Biomedica (OXB) is a pioneer and global leader in the development and manufacture of commercial-scale lentiviral vectors (LVV), a critical component of cell and gene therapies. Ongoing investment in manufacturing capacity and R&D is imperative to reap economic returns in this highly innovative and potentially lucrative therapy area, which has witnessed a step up in investment globally. Multiple deals in 2019 included an expansion of its commercial supply agreement with Novartis by five years and R&D partnerships with Santen and Microsoft. We expect further platform deals to be announced in 2020, as OXB exploits its position as the only FDA-approved commercial-scale LVV manufacturer. In the long term, much value resides in OXB's ability to develop and monetise its own gene therapies. We value OXB at £692m.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...