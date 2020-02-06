Engagement to accelerate digital transformation at Sweden's largest fuel company

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has expanded its engagement with OKQ8 AB Scandinavia. Over the next five years, this engagement will transform applications and infrastructure landscape with services that include Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Security Services, Application Operations, Maintenance and Development, resulting in improved stability, availability, and predictability of IT operations.

Headquartered in Stockholm, OKQ8 is one of Scandinavia's largest fuel companies with a turnover of over SEK 39 Bn and nearly 1,000 stations across Sweden and Denmark. LTI has been a partner of OKQ8 since 2017, and this expanded partnership is an outcome of impact delivered over these years. As a strategic partner, LTI will leverage its rich analytics, automation, and AI capabilities to deliver these services to OKQ8.

Mikael Pålsson, CIO, OKQ8, said, "To serve our customers better, it is imperative for OKQ8 to integrate our ecosystem comprising fuel stations, convenience stores, car wash, car rentals, financial, and insurance services. As our strategic partner, LTI brings the right experience, technology expertise, and cultural alignment to ensure the complete success of this program."

Arun Sankaranarayanan, Chief Business Officer, LTI Nordics, said, "Since its inception in 1999, OKQ8 has consistently set high standards for technology adoption and excellence in customer service. We are excited to expand our partnership with OKQ8 to design next-generation architecture and fulfill the company's digital transformation vision. LTI would leverage its capabilities in exponential technologies and customer-centric approach to help OKQ8 accomplish its strategic goals."

LTI has a strong presence across the Nordic region and partners with leading companies to help them compete effectively in a changing world.

About LTI:

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 420 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 32 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 30,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Read more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global

About OKQ8 AB

OKQ8 Scandinavia: The preferred enabler for sustainable movement.

OKQ8 Scandinavia has operations in Sweden and Denmark and is one of Scandinavia's largest fuel companies. We are an engaged, customer-oriented and sustainability-focused organization with approximately 5,000 employees. We work actively to drive the development of more climate- and environmentally friendly fuels and products, to reduce inequality and to contribute to sustainable cities and communities. With around 1,000 service stations, our own bank and one of the market's strongest corporate offerings, we want to be the preferred enabler for sustainable business now and in the future. Read more at www.okq8.se

Contacts:

Shambhavi Revandkar

PR Media Relations India

+91-97695-09545

Shambhavi.revandkar@lntinfotech.com

Karin Bakis

PR Media Relations USA

+1-978-998-1578

karin.bakis@lntinfotech.com

Kenneth Blixt

Marketing Nordics

+46 733 66 55 60

Kenneth.Blixt@lntinfotech.com