Summary

Western Europe was the third-largest region in the global savory snacks sector with a value share of 15.7% in 2018 and is expected to grow from US$20,985.0 million in 2018 to US$25,403.6 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Potato chips were the largest category with value sales of US$7,183.1 million (accounted for 34.2% of the overall value sales in the Western Europe savory snacks sector) in 2018. PepsiCo, Intersnack Group GmbH Co. KG, The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh Co Kg, The Kellogg Company, and Orkla Group, were the leading players of the sector and accounted for 37.7% of overall value sales. Hypermarkets supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Western Europe savory snacks sector, accounting for 59.2% of overall value sales in 2018, followed by convenience stores. Flexible Packaging was the most commonly used pack material in the Western European savory snacks sector, with 97.2% market share in 2018, while bag/sachet was the most popular pack type, accounting for a 92.6% share in the same year.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Western Europe savory snacks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope

Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of savory snacks products by markets across different countries in the Western Europe region.

Countries analysis: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Health Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall Western Europe savory snacks sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory snacks in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory snacks foods with health wellness attributes in the same year.

Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe savory snacks sector in 2018. It covers six distribution channels including on-trade. The major distribution channels include hypermarkets supermarkets, convenience stores, food drinks specialists, e-retailers, and others that include department stores, vending machines, cash carries and warehouse clubs, and others.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory snacks food products.

Reasons to buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional Analysis)

Market Size Analysis Western Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by Region

Growth Analysis by Country

Growth Analysis by Category

3. Identifying high potential countries in Western Europe

Identifying high-potential countries methodology

High-potential countries

Identifying high-potential countries risk, reward, and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis

Overview Value and volume growth analysis by country

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country

Share of Savory Snacks compared to other Food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and Savory Snacks sector

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles

Sweden

Germany

France

The UK

6. Success Stories

Savory snacks in Western Europe: case studies

7. Company and Brand Analysis

Leading companies in Western Europe Savory Snacks Sector

Company and brand Share Analysis

Leading companies in Western Europe Savory Snacks Sector

Leading Brands (including private label) in Western Europe Savory Snacks Sector

Private label penetration in the Savory Snacks sector

8. Health Wellness Analysis

Health Wellness analysis Overview

Health Wellness analysis Growth contribution by country

Health Wellness analysis Key product attributes and consumer benefits

Leading Health Wellness Companies by Category

9. Key Distribution Channels

Leading Distribution channels by country

Leading Distribution channels by category

10. Key Packaging Formats

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

11. Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges

Future Outlook

12. Appendix

13. Definitions

14. About the Author

