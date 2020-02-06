Stockholm, 2020-02-06 12:05 CET -- At the request of Veg of Lund AB (publ), company number 559054-4655, Veg of Lund AB (publ) shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from February 10, 2020. Veg of Lund AB (publ) has 7,840,000 shares as per today's date. Short name: VOLAB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,567,272 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013281979 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 189364 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559054-4655 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------- 3000 Consumer goods ----------------------- 3500 Food and beverage ----------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on +46 8 684 211 09.