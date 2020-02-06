Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 05-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1996.47p INCLUDING current year revenue 2010.94p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1957.92p INCLUDING current year revenue 1972.39p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---