PR Newswire
06.02.2020 | 12:28
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 3

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 05-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          1996.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        2010.94p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                          1957.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                        1972.39p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---
© 2020 PR Newswire