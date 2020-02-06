The "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Prepared Meals Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Eastern Europe prepared meals sector accounted 4.9% share in 2018, and is forecast to record a value CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2023, to reach US$5,671.2 million by 2023 from US$4,487.2 million in 2018.

Ready meals was the largest category in the prepared meals sector, accounting for US$2,958.4 million (65.9%) in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,686.7 million by 2023. The pizza category is forecast to register the fastest value CAGR of 5.8% while the meal kits category is predicted to register the fastest volume CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2023. Mareven Food Central, Hortex, Kachestvennye Produktyzao, Doshirak, and Talosto Shahty, accounted for 20% of the market value in 2018. Hypermarkets supermarkets was the most popular channel for prepared meals in the region, accounting for 61.9% of overall sales, followed by convenience stores with a 26.9% share. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in Eastern Europe prepared meals sector, accounting for 55.5% of the sector (in volume terms) in 2018.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe prepared meals sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope

Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of prepared meals by categories across the key countries in Eastern Europe.

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

Health Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall prepared meals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key Health Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of prepared meals products in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering prepared meals with Health and Wellness attributes in the same year.

Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for prepared meals across the key countries in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels hypermarkets supermarkets, convenience stores, food drinks specialists, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, and others which includes eRetailers and others.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of prepared meals.

Reasons to buy

Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis)

Market Size Analysis Eastern Europe compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth Analysis by country

Growth Analysis by category

3. Identifying high potential countries in Eastern Europe

Identifying high potential countries methodology

High potential countries in Eastern Europe

Identifying high potential countries risk, reward and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

High potential countries in Eastern Europe overview

Growth contribution analysis by country

Share of Prepared Meals compared to other Food sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and categories

Per capita consumption and expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles (High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

The Czech Republic

Poland

Romania

Russia

6. Success Stories

Prepared Meals in Eastern Europe: Case Studies

7. Company and Brand Analysis

Leading companies share in the Eastern Europe Prepared Meals sector

Company and brand share analysis

Top companies in Eastern Europe Prepared Meals sector

Top brands in Eastern Europe Prepared Meals sector

Private label penetration in the Prepared Meals sector

8. Health Wellness Analysis

Health Wellness Analysis overview

Leading health wellness companies by category

9. Key Distribution Channels

Leading Distribution channels by countries

Leading Distribution channels by categories

10. Key Packaging Formats

Growth analysis by key pack material and pack type

Growth analysis by closure type and primary outer type

11. Challenges and Future Outlook

Key challenges

Future outlook

12. Appendix

13. Definitions

14. About the Author

Companies Mentioned

Mareven Food Central

Hortex

Kachestvennye Produktyzao

Doshirak

Talosto Shahty

Biofood

Dr. August Oetker Kg

Unilever

The Kraft Heinz Co

Paldo

