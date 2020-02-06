The following information is based on a press release from Peab AB (Peab) published on February 5, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Peab will propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for May 6, 2020 resolves on a share distribution of Real Estate Company, creating a new, independent publicly traded company during the second half of 2020. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Peab (PEAB), according to one of the alternatives in attached document. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755275