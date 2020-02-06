As from February 7, 2020, subscription rights issued by Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until February 19, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: ANNX TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013748886 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 189362 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from February 7, 2020, paid subscription shares issued by Annexin Pharmaceuticals AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: ANNX BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013748894 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 189363 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye Aktiebolag. For further information, please call Redeye Aktiebolag on 08 121 576 90.