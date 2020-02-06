Organizations are leveraging Vault RIM to keep pace with changing regulations

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced an increasing number of life sciences companies are adopting applications in the Veeva Vault RIM Suite to streamline regulatory information management. More than 200 companies are now using Vault RIM applications to modernize their regulatory business operations for faster submission development and better visibility across processes for improved compliance.

"It is critical to have the right processes and systems in place to leverage regulatory information freely across functions and borders," said Regina Freunscht, vice president and global head of regulatory operations at Merck Healthcare KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Veeva Vault RIM gives us a modern cloud application to streamline submissions and improve visibility into global regulatory processes."

Vault RIM brings together regulatory content and data to give life sciences companies of all sizes one authoritative source for product registration information, submission documents, published dossiers, and health authority interactions. Companies can automate workflows to get the right documents to the right people for approval, eliminating the need for multiple systems and manual tracking spreadsheets that slow execution and increase compliance risk.

Veeva continues to deliver new innovations in Veeva Vault that improve how teams work together. Veeva Vault's new collaborative authoring with Microsoft Office enables multiple users to simultaneously author and edit documents in Microsoft Office desktop applications directly from Veeva Vault. Now regulatory teams can seamlessly collaborate on submission documents for improved control and productivity.

"Global markets and continuously evolving regulations such as IDMP increase complexity and introduce greater challenges for regulatory teams preparing and reviewing submissions," said John Lawrie, vice president, Veeva Vault RIM. "Veeva is committed to delivering continued innovation that helps the industry streamline regulatory information management and adapt to new regulatory data standards so customers have more flexibility to keep pace with changing regulations."

The Veeva Vault RIM Suite includes Vault Registrations, Vault Submissions, Vault Submissions Publishing, and Vault Submissions Archive for fully integrated RIM capabilities on a single cloud platform. Vault RIM is part of Veeva Development Cloud, a unified suite of applications for clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety to help organizations drive end-to-end business processes across R&D and manufacturing.

Learn more about the Vault RIM Suite at the upcoming Veeva R&D Summit, Europe, 18-20 May 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/EUSummit.

For more on Veeva Vault RIM Suite, visit: veeva.com/eu/RIM

