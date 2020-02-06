SK Collaborative: Two Times the EarthCraft House in Edgewood

DECATUR, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Elemental Green Homes shows once again you can enjoy the historic charm of an intown bungalow with the high-performance benefits of a certified EarthCraft House. Builder Joe Thomas went above and beyond the "flip" in renovating older homes in Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood with his second EarthCraft House on Dahlgren St., appropriately called Dahlgren II. An EarthCraft home adheres to a strict point-based certification system that measures how well it performs as a green home and is tested and administered by local Atlanta organization, Southface.

"The buyers of the house were attracted by the look and feel of the house but were sold on the high-performance features- especially the Health Badge," said Thomas.

The Health Badge is EarthCraft's method of implementing standards that dictate a high level of indoor environmental quality for the homeowners. The builder far exceeded the required insulation throughout the home to save energy using a closed-cell foam after installing an air barrier inside of the plank siding. Additionally, the home is conditioned with a mini-split system combining two ceiling cassettes and small ducted unit. Indoor air quality will be high as well due to the low-VOC paints, sealants, and adhesives used in all interior applications.

"Building green doesn't have to be overly complicated or mean that the design has to look like something on the cover of Dwell," said Sam Morton, SK Collaborative's Single Family Project Manager. "Joe Thomas beautifully preserved the older house charm while creating a sustainable masterpiece in the heart of Atlanta."

Using the integration of EarthCraft standards and values guided by the expertise of SK Collaborative, Dahlgren II will ensure efficiency, comfort, indoor air quality, and durability for many years to come.

SK Collaborative applies proven green building techniques to real-life situations. We work with developers, builders, remodelers, contractors, and architects to identify cost-effective techniques that can help earn financial incentives through tax credits, utility rebates and financing discount programs. Our services range from consulting, design reviews and charrettes to waterproofing inspections, testing, training, and building certification under LEED, EarthCraft, National Green Building Standard, ENERGY STAR, Enterprise Green Communities, FitWel, and Green Globes. SK Collaborative is your one stop resource in Making Buildings Better.

