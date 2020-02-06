SpendEdge has been monitoring the global integrated facility management market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 126-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Integrated Facility Management Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

To capitalize on the low-cost workforce, organizations in the developed economies are outsourcing facility management services to low-cost countries. This is increasing the frequency of commercial activities conducted in the developing nations which are spurring the demand in the integrated facility management market in those regions. The adoption of advanced analytical tools and IoT is enhancing suppliers' performance which is favoring spend growth in the integrated facility management market.

The Top Integrated Facility Management Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

The growing shortage of skilled labor and the increase in employee wages due to the growing stringency of regulations pertaining to employee benefits is expected to increase OPEX of service providers. This is expected to drive procurement costs for buyers in the integrated facility management market. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top integrated facility management service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

CBRE- It is among the service providers who are striving to boost their market shares in the mature markets by offering buyers cost-efficient IFM solutions. CBRE is acquiring smaller service providers to expand its reach and presence and drive its market share. For instance, it acquired Ramot Group in 2018 to enhance its penetration in Israel. Service providers with a global presence are known to have high economies of scale, technological capabilities, highly skilled workforce, strong knowledge of unique requirements of buyer industries, easy access to capital, and wide service portfolios.

Sodexo- Integrated facility management service providers are collaborating with staffing agencies, technology companies, and niche facility management service providers to enhance their portfolios. These niche service providers include those offering only waste management or pest control. For instance, Sodexo partnered with Microsoft to provide cloud-enabled digital services to buyers.

Compass Group- While exploring the viability of entering into a contract with this service provider, buyers are advised to ascertain the implementation of a self-delivery model by this service provider. This model minimizes the outsourcing services and thereby, simplifies the engagement co-ordination. Self-delivery model service providers can also reduce the contract costs of buyers as they charge a low rate compared with service providers that rely on outsourcing as they can maintain their margin at low costs owing to the reduction in profit absorption by third-party contractors.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Integrated facility management market spend segmentation by region

Integrated facility management supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for integrated facility management service providers

Integrated facility management service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the integrated facility management market

Integrated facility management pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the integrated facility management market

