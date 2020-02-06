Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of semiconductor startup Tachyum Inc., will discuss "Bringing Slovakia to the Forefront of the Digital Age" in a special 30-minute speaking session at CEO Forum Slovakia in Bratislava on February 13 at 14:40 p.m.

CEO Forum Slovakia is a conference aimed at bringing together successful CEOs from various companies operating in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. It is a platform that disseminates information, practical advice into working life and inspiration for CEOs to perform better with greater commitment.

A frequent presenter at technology trade shows around the world, Danilak has more than 25 years of industry experience and over 100 patents designing state-of-the-art processing systems. Danilak is a U.S. citizen born in Slovakia and serves on the Slovak government's Innovation Advisory Board. He is a member of the IDC Technical Computing Advisory Panel, the Forbes Technology Council, and a contributor to TechTarget. He holds a Ph.D in Computer Science and an MS in Electrical Engineering from the TUKE Slovakia, in Kosice, where he taught compiler courses.

Danilak's presentation will focus on how Slovakia fits in with global competition and how Slovak organizations can utilize the lessons he has learned from the world stage to improve their own business opportunities. His recent success in sharing how Tachyum's Prodigy Universal Processor Chip can be a transformational asset for China to an audience of investors and business leaders from the Chinese market provides insight into the key ingredients needed to provide world-class innovation for markets around the globe.

"Slovakia is well-positioned to lead the renaissance of technical innovation throughout the EU as part of a growing global community and economy that relies on the latest advancements to overcome the limitations facing organizations today," said Danilak. "I look forward to sharing my successes and my experiences in navigating market opportunities from Silicon Valley to Slovakia and how we can best prepare to leverage our country's world-class resources and talent to propel us in this digital age."

Tachyum has been recognized for its development of the world's first Universal Processor, Prodigy. Prodigy offers industry-leading performance for data center, AI, and HPC workloads. Prodigy will directly enable a 32-Tensor Exaflop supercomputer and allow the building of machines more powerful than the human brain by 2021, years ahead of industry expectations. With telecoms transitioning to 5G, Prodigy will bring AI from cell tower-mounted datacenters to power intelligent IoT devices and autonomous systems. Tachyum is planning a 7nm tape-out this year, with volume production in 2021.

About Tachyum

Named for the Greek prefix "tachy," meaning speed, combined with the suffix "-um," indicating an element (e.g. lithium), Tachyum is meant to evoke the notion of "an element of speed". Tachyum emerged from stealth mode in 2017 to engineer disruptive intelligent information processing products. Tachyum's founders have a track record of solving problems caused by device physics in semiconductors, to deliver transformational products to global markets, and are backed by IPM Growth, the Central Eastern European venture capital platform, as Tachyum's lead investor. For more information visit: http://tachyum.com

