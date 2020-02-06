VectivBio Adds Commercial Expertise with the Appointment of Kevin Harris as Chief Commercial Officer

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VectivBio AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company bringing transformational medicines to patients with serious rare diseases, today announced it has appointed Kevin Harris as chief commercial officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Kevin to the team as we continue to grow our organization and add global commercialization capability," said Luca Santarelli, M.D., chief executive officer of VectivBio. "With his extensive experience in the U.S. market and in global strategy, his expertise will be very valuable as we start thinking about how to market our potential therapeutics."

Harris brings more than 24 years of biopharma leadership experience specializing in the launch and management of specialty products. Prior to VectivBio, Harris was at Incyte for more than 10 years, where he led most of the U.S. commercial functions for the launch of Jakafi through its first two indications. He also led global product strategy.

Previously, Harris held roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, Inc. across the company's HIV and oncology portfolios. Before that, he served in commercial development and marketing roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb in HIV and oncology.

Harris began his career in management consulting and subsequently joined PAREXEL in a marketing and strategy role. He holds an MBA, with distinction, from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.A. in biology from Cornell University.

"I'm thrilled to join VectivBio in this exciting period of growth for the company," said Harris. "I look forward to working with the team as we advance our apraglutide program in short bowel syndrome and grow our internal capabilities so that we can help transform patients' lives for the better."

About VectivBio

VectivBio is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformational therapeutics to patients living with serious, rare diseases. The company is committed to pursuing rare diseases with well-defined biology that can be targeted with best-in-disease therapies that have the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families, not just provide an incremental improvement or benefit over the standard-of-care. VectivBio's lead program, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS).

