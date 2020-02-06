Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: ZIVO Bioscience Announces Impressive Results for Poultry Gut Health Studies Conducted in Q3/Q4 2019 Utilizing Proprietary Algal Biomass as Feed Ingredient

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal cultures, announces today that several poultry gut health studies conducted in the last two quarters of 2019 have yielded statistically significant and repeatedly successful results across five (5) different research studies performed at three (3) independent research facilities. After receiving and analyzing reports from contract research organizations and university researchers, the consensus findings were then further reviewed by independent, widely renowned poultry health scientist Dr. Thomas Jeffers to confirm their potential benefit to the poultry industry.

Based on these most recent findings, the Company intends to file additional patent applications to protect research and processes relating to the promotion of poultry gut health with its natural vitamin A, carotenoid and fiber-rich feed ingredient product. These consensus findings are yet another meaningful step in a decade-long quest by the Company to develop novel products that take on significant, global animal and human health/nutrition issues.

The most significant of these recent findings confirm the value and utility of the Company's natural products to positively affect poultry performance while providing poultry producers with flexibility in how a product may be applied or integrated into a feeding program. Of particular note are results from three (3) studies which demonstrate that the ZIVO algal biomass product enhances the performance of broilers when co-administered with coccidia vaccine. Other studies have confirmed the nutritional benefit of ZIVO products when provided to broilers in either feed or drinking water, providing further flexibility of use on the part of the producer. This may be especially important during heat waves when feed is sometimes restricted, and more water is made available to the birds. Finally, analysis of intestinal bacteria of broilers fed rations with and without ZIVO's product in feed suggest that the ingredient facilitates positive changes in the gut microbiome.

The Company's poultry & swine feed ingredient marketing partner NutriQuest will offer these findings to its customers and distributors around the world, along with samples for testing. NutriQuest, a global innovator in animal nutrition, has scheduled additional research and validation of the ZIVO algal biomass as a feed ingredient in a European poultry diet and growing conditions. The trial is slated for late winter/early spring 2020. The Company has already shipped product for this study.

About NutriQuest®

NutriQuest® is a team of industry-leading animal experts serving producers by delivering targeted breakthrough solutions. NutriQuest is privileged to have a leadership role in the animal industry and driven by a strong sense of stewardship for animal production. Through collaboration with industry participants, technology providers and customers, NutriQuest is continually working on behalf of animal producers to fill critical needs and provide a high level of value.

With a large US swine customer base and growth in the poultry, ruminant and international sectors, the NutriQuest portfolio of solutions includes research-based feed additives, protein technologies, nutritional monitoring services, water quality products, and humane euthanasia technology, among others that improve performance and cost position to the producer. With world-class internal research capabilities, NutriQuest animal nutrition and production experts scrutinize products and technologies to ensure that all NutriQuest solutions meet or exceed rigorous standards for efficacy, return on investment and practicality

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

