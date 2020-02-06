Technavio has been monitoring the single-use bioprocessing system market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.91 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, validation issues while selecting suppliers and integrators might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market is segmented as below:

Product

Bags and Mixers

Bioreactors and Fermenters

Filtration Devices and Sampling Systems

Bioprocess Containers

Other Products

Application

MAb Production

Vaccine Production

Plant Cell Cultivation

PSCTs

Other Applications

End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs And CMOs

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Geographic segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our single-use bioprocessing system market report covers the following areas:

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market size

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market trends

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing product advancements and automation as one of the prime reasons driving the single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next few years.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the single-use bioprocessing system market, including some of the vendors such as C3M Co., Avantor Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, General Electric Co., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the single-use bioprocessing system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist single-use bioprocessing system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the single-use bioprocessing system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the single-use bioprocessing system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of single-use bioprocessing system market vendors

