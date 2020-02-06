Fisker Ocean at Geneva International Motor Show 2020: Award-Sweeping All-Electric Luxury SUV to Make European Debut

The world's most sustainable vehicle will make its European debut at Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March - on the heels of securing more than nine awards from prominent media outlets, including TIME Magazine, Newsweek and Business Insider

Thousands of reservations have been made worldwide via Fisker's proprietary FLEXEE mobile app, downloadable from the App or Google Play stores, reflecting strong global momentum: United States , Canada , Norway , Denmark , Germany , Netherlands , Switzerland , United Kingdom , France and Austria lead reservation numbers to date

First road test footage to be released in the coming weeks, reflecting the platform's maturity, durability and reliability

High-performance model is projected to deliver zero-to-60 mph in 2.9 seconds

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. - designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions - will debut the Fisker Ocean in Europe at Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March 2020. On the heels of the all-electric luxury SUV's grand global debut - resulting in more than nine awards secured from prominent media outlets like TIME Magazine, Newsweek, Mashable, Business Insider, CNET, Digital Trends and more - the world's most sustainable vehicle will land in Switzerland with thousands of reservations already made by customers from every continent, reflecting strong worldwide momentum.

Production is projected to begin in Q4 2021, with high-volume deliveries of the Fisker Ocean targeted to ramp up in 2022. Global and localized supply chains secured across the U.S., Europe and China will result in more than 1 million vehicles projected to be produced between 2022 and 2027.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO - Fisker Inc.

"Our mission is to create the world's most sustainable vehicles. To achieve this mission, we've created a new kind of ownership experience characterized by ease and affordability. Being the world's first all-digital car company, we are able to bring accessible pricing, emotional design touches and an enjoyable, hassle-free experience to the luxury EV segment. This is a dramatic departure from being a traditional automotive OEM. Our unique approach as an electric mobility service company, with an entire customer experience based on a proprietary app platform, allows us to have more direct and meaningful communication with Fisker owners. Overall, we're building a sustainable business through a new model that's reinforced by strong global partnerships."

"We can't wait to share the first real-world driving footage of the Fisker Ocean ahead of its European debut. This will be the first time the media and public will be able to see the performance and handling characteristics of the vehicle - as well as the maturity of the platform and stage of development."

Big Space. Big Screens. Big Experiences.

The Fisker Ocean experience is characterized by a sense of freedom, fun and luxury - complemented by off-road capability and superior utility.

Dramatic Dimensions:

At 4,640 millimeters (182.7 inches) in length, 1,930 millimeters (76 inches) in width and 1,615 millimeters (63.6 inches) in height, the all-electric luxury SUV offers a spacious environment for both front and rear passengers. With thoughtful design touches, new spaces are created for five adults to sit comfortably - even during the longest of rides.

Functional Utility: With 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of trunk space, the vehicle presents practicality and utility. The space increases to 708 liters (25 cubic feet) with the parcel shelf removed, expanding to 1,274 liters (45 cubic feet) with the rear seats folded. The Fisker Ocean will come with roof rails and towing hook options. Towing capacity will be released in 2021.

With 566 liters (20 cubic feet) of trunk space, the vehicle presents practicality and utility. The space increases to 708 liters (25 cubic feet) with the parcel shelf removed, expanding to 1,274 liters (45 cubic feet) with the rear seats folded. The Fisker Ocean will come with roof rails and towing hook options. Towing capacity will be released in 2021. Stunning Wheels : The base model will feature stylishly designed 20-inch wheels, with 22-inch wheel options for an even larger presence on and off the road.

: The base model will feature stylishly designed 20-inch wheels, with 22-inch wheel options for an even larger presence on and off the road. All-Terrain Driving and Power: The Fisker Ocean will be offered in a four-wheel drive configuration on all trims except for the base model - reflecting the vehicle's off-road capabilities. The standard four-wheel drive configuration will deliver an output of more than 225 kilowatts (more than 300 horsepower), with an ultra-high-performance version targeting zero-to -60 mph in less than three seconds (total power output to be announced in 2021).

The Fisker Ocean will be offered in a four-wheel drive configuration on all trims except for the base model - reflecting the vehicle's off-road capabilities. The standard four-wheel drive configuration will deliver an output of more than 225 kilowatts (more than 300 horsepower), with an ultra-high-performance version targeting zero-to -60 mph in less than three seconds (total power output to be announced in 2021). Foresight: A state-of-the-art heads-up display integrated into the windshield will be complemented by a large 16-inch center touch screen and a 9.8-inch cluster screen. From augmented reality features to haptic touch buttons and immersive digital experiences, the vehicle offers impressive visuals all around.

A state-of-the-art heads-up display integrated into the windshield will be complemented by a large 16-inch center touch screen and a 9.8-inch cluster screen. From augmented reality features to haptic touch buttons and immersive digital experiences, the vehicle offers impressive visuals all around. California Mode :

: This patented feature, inspired by the Fisker brand's roots and passion for the Southern California coastline, lowers/slides nine glass windows/panels to open the entire cabin with one touch - creating an open-air feeling, while still maintaining a full "roll cage" safety structure around the passengers.

coastline, lowers/slides nine glass windows/panels to open the entire cabin with one touch - creating an open-air feeling, while still maintaining a full "roll cage" safety structure around the passengers.

The feature allows the rear hatch glass to drop - enabling long items to be placed through the opening without having to drive with an open tailgate.



Fisker will offer this feature as standard across all option packages, except for the base model.

Charging and Range : The Fisker Ocean features a CCS Type 2 Combo plug - enabling the vehicle to be charged through any stations that leverage technology in line with the latest in international standards.

: The Fisker Ocean features a CCS Type 2 Combo plug - enabling the vehicle to be charged through any stations that leverage technology in line with the latest in international standards. In North America , Fisker Ocean vehicles will be automatically recognized by Electrify America's charging stations - allowing for simple charging, automatic release and automatic payments.

, Fisker Ocean vehicles will be automatically recognized by Electrify America's charging stations - allowing for simple charging, automatic release and automatic payments.

Fisker will offer a free miles package with each vehicle, allowing for a certain amount of complimentary charging. Additional details on charging packages will be shared later in 2020.



The vehicle is equipped with a fully sourced, validated and tested state-of-the-art battery - with +80 kWh capacity and a range of up to 300 miles (depending on driving conditions).



More than 200 miles of range can be delivered from 30 minutes of charging for the Fisker Ocean (15% capacity to 80% capacity). Electrify America's 150 kW chargers can charge capable vehicles up to 20 miles per minute.

The World's Most Sustainable Vehicle - From the Inside-Out.

Fisker Inc. believes that the industry should stop looking at innovation superficially and start taking responsibility for its products, end-to-end - giving customers the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future. Some of the Fisker Ocean's features include (not limited to):

Full-length solar roof:

Supporting the car's electric power source, boosting fuel efficiency and lowering carbon dioxide emissions. Result: 1000 free, clean miles per year.



As the technology evolves, Fisker will feature integrated hardware solutions for better energy yields and more free, clean miles per year.

Fully recycled carpeting:

Made from regenerated nylon, which is made from abandoned fishing net waste - pulled from the oceans and aquaculture.

Vegan interior:

100% Polycarbonate Polyurethane surfaces and 100% reinforced Rayon backing.



Meets stringent chemical emission limits for various VOCs (such as Formaldehyde).

Eco-suede: interior textures and patterns:

Dinamica: Derived from polyester fibers (T-shirts, fibers) and recycled bottles, plastic, etc.



Recycling polyester means reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 80% compared to the traditional petrol-based polyester production process.



Eco-sustainability, as well as the lowest levels of polluting emissions and energy consumption, are guaranteed throughout the whole production cycle.

Repurposing rubber waste:

Fisker will utilize discarded rubber waste generated during tire manufacturing that will no longer be dumped in landfills.



Recycling saves impressive amounts of energy, which ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Liberating Flexibility.

Reservations are set at $250 (U.S.) for either the full purchase option or the flexible lease program.

Full purchase option : Starting at $37,499 (U.S.) MSRP. After the U.S. federal tax credit is applied, the cost of the Fisker Ocean drops to a starting price of $29,999 (U.S.).

: Starting at (U.S.) MSRP. After the U.S. federal tax credit is applied, the cost of the Fisker Ocean drops to a starting price of (U.S.). Unprecedented flexible lease model. Reservations are now open through the Fisker mobile app on the App Store and Google Play store, or the Fisker website- set at $250 (U.S.): Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 (U.S.) per month (with $2,999 down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a " $0 drive off" option through a fully financed $2,999 down payment for credit approved customers.

Additional specifications will be released during Geneva International Motor Show and via Fisker's proprietary FLEXEE app in the coming months.

For more information, or for interview inquiries, contact Fisker@GoDRIVEN360.com.

* All stated performance numbers and figures are subject to final validation by the appropriate entities.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com - and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn . Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087117/Fisker_Ocean_Front_Quarter.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087118/Fisker_Ocean_Interior.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087116/Fisker_Ocean_California_Mode.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626128/Fisker_Inc_Logo.jpg