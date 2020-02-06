ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime VR Gives Access Forbidden to Women For First Time in History Inside The Silver Temple in "In Front of View" Starring Iconic International Actress Front Montgomery and Daughter Leonie Montgomery

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) The Worlds #1 VR Travel Show "In Front of View" has released its latest episode "Silver Temple" which takes place at Wat Sri Suphan (also known as the Silver Temple) in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Women are not nor have they ever been allowed inside the Temple. This is because according to old Lanna tradition and as written on a sign prominently displayed at the temple which reads"beneath the base of Ubusotha in the monastic boundary, many precious things, incantations, amulets, and other holy objects were buried over 500 years ago. Entering inside this area may deteriorated the place or otherwise the lady herself" to people with pure spirit especially women. In other words, if women were to enter then it would cause damage to the artifacts and to the women themselves because they are pure in spirit.

ReelTime VR has now for the first time in history provided access inside the temple in full 360-degree Virtual Reality to anyone regardless of their gender without having to visit the temple in person. Of course, this was accomplished without violating any of the Thai traditions or beliefs and neither Front nor Leonie entered the temple during the creation of the episode. Women are allowed and encouraged to roam the grounds outside the temple to give merits, take photos, and bask in the rich history and glorious sites.

Barry Henthorn commented: "It is truly satisfying to be able to allow people virtual access to such breathtaking places as the Silver Temple. In this particular instance, women are now able to stand where no woman has stood before without dishonoring any of the ancient traditions still observed today. This latest episode extends beyond entertainment and education."

As one of the oldest temples in Chiang Mai, Wat Sri Suphan was originally built in the 16th century during the Mangrai Dynasty when the 11th king of Lanna Kingdom, Phra Muang Kaew, ruled the kingdom between 1495 and 1525. Since the original construction, the temple has been rebuilt and renovated over the different historical periods and in modern times. Today's Silver Temple is the result of a renovation from 2008 to 2016 performed by the silver craftsman in the surrounding Wua Lai community who have built up an impressive knowledge of fine metalwork over many generations.

The episode can be viewed in any VR portal such as Oculus, Samsung Gear VR, Vive, littlstar, Facebook 360, YouTube https://youtu.be/CkC3-R3HE3M, and others as well as at www.infrontofview.com.

ReelTime VRs VR travel series "In Front of View" is also currently featured in TIME Magazine (Jan. 20, 2020 - Vol 195 No.1) in a full-page Virtual Reality Insider promotion. On the page the headline "Inside the Worlds #1 VR Travel Show" identifying it as ReelTime VRs "In Front of View" which stars international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery appears. Leonie is shown holding a VR headset while on the set. An image of the page can be found at www.reeltime.com.

The first season of In Front of View has been available online at YouTube, Veer, littlstar, Samsung VR, Facebook 360, Oculus, and Vimeo among others. The show has been viewed in over 40 countries on 6 continents and has won several VR awards in the travel category. In 2018-19, "In Front of Views," second season was filmed by ReelTime VR in Yellowstone National Park and all across Thailand.

