North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Enters into MOU with Incinta Medical Holding Limited to Further Tap into China's Rapidly Growing IVF market, of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2022

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS" or "Voycare"), is pleased to announce it has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Incinta Medical Holding Limited ("Incinta"), a California-based global reproductive medical company with state-of-the-art fertility treatment clinics in the U.S., Cambodia and Russia, specializing in Natural Cycle IVF (NC-IVF), Minimal Stimulation IVF (MS-IVF) and modified conventional IVF.

The MOU covers several areas of collaboration including but not limited to marketing support, business development, investment opportunities and travel services; relating to the expansion of Voycare's IVF services at a global level, in order to better facilitate overseas Chinese medical tourists in need of high-quality fertility treatments, such as in vitro fertilization, egg freezing, embryo freezing and transfer, and intrauterine insemination among others.

The MOU outlines Incinta will receive marketing support across Voycare's many marketing assets, helping Incinta further tap into China's rapidly growing IVF market, which is expected to grow to US$ 1.5 Billion by 2022, according to a recent report by BIS Research. Voycare's dedicated travel specialists will also oversee all travel logistics ensuring world-class travel for medical tourists visiting Incinta clinics

In return Voycare will benefit from Incinta's global network of best-in-class fertility treatment centers with high live-birth success rates. Incinta's Phnom Penh fertility clinic alone, was able to provide reproductive treatment to over 1,000 patients in 2019. Fertility centers in Los Angeles and Moscow will open for operations in March and June 2020, respectively.

Lastly, per the new partnership, both parties will assist each other in exploring new business and investment opportunities mutually beneficial to each other.

"We're excited to be signing an MOU with a global IVF provider like Incinta," said Voycare CEO, Hong Chen. "We feel very confident this partnership will allow both of our companies to grow our businesses globally and achieve our mid to long term projections ensuring we continue to help expecting parents realize their dreams of building a family, as well as maximizing value for our shareholders. This MOU is in line with our company mission, which is to provide access to quality health care to overseas patients unable to attain the necessary medical care in their home countries."

Voycare and Incinta have agreed to negotiate expeditiously and in good faith to enter into a more formal Definitive Agreement, or equivalent type agreement, having terms and conditions set forth in the MOU.

About Voycare

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) dba Voycare (www.voycare.com) is a California based medical tourism service provider helping overseas patients gain access to quality health care primarily in the fields of oncology, in vitro fertilization, cosmetic surgery and wellness. Voycare's executive team has over 20 years of cross border tourism experience, specifically servicing Chinese outbound travelers to North and South America.

About Incinta

Incinta Medical Holding Limited (www.incinta.cn) is a California-based global reproductive medical company with state-of-the-art fertility treatment centers in the U.S., Cambodia and Russia, specializing in Natural Cycle IVF (NC-IVF), Minimal Stimulation IVF (MS-IVF) and modified conventional IVF.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

