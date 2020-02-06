Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Forbes Revisits Baristas History Making CBD Mobile Ad at the 2019 Super Bowl in Interview with CEO Barry Henthorn

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI) Baristas history-making CBD Mobile ad at the 2019 Super Bowl was revisited in a recent article published in Forbes following an interview with Baristas CEO Barry Henthorn.

The article written by Forbes contributing author Joan Oleck recapped how "Baristas Coffee Company last year communicated to fans at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium about the brand's "EnrichaRoast" CBD-infused coffee: Attendees received static images and video commercials sent to their cell phones and tablets." The interview continues to go into detail of how and where the ads were seen as well as describing how the technology was used to allow fans to send messages to the halftime headliners Maroon 5 during the event. The article can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.forbes.com/sites/joanoleck/2020/01/30/a-year-after-that-history-making-cbd-mobile-ad-at-the-2019-super-bowl-cannabis-advertising-is-still-traveling-a-bumpy-road/#45674111342a delves into some of the challenges that CBD companies still face in getting their products advertised on mainstream media as well as other challenges that face the industry. www.enricharoast.com

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Although there are still challenges that face companies wanting to advertise CBD or Marijuana products, there are ways to advertise nationally in mainstream media. We are fortunate to have a close relationship with ReelTime Media that allows us a distinct advantage when marketing any of our products. I of course, as CEO encourage anyone looking to gain access to cutting edge media for any product to reach out to them."

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing utilized by Baristas are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, at the 2019 Super Bowl, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

