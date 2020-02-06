OriginClear technology simplifies complex processes for Spanish pig manure treatment

OriginClear Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN), a pioneer in decentralized water treatment and management, and Depuporc S. L., an OriginClear licensee and developer of an innovative and patented manure treatment system, today announced the results of independent testing that further validates the effectiveness of Depuporc's swine manure treatment system.

This week, OriginClear published a new video with coverage of the model system and a testimonial by Eduardo Chopo, co-owner of Depuporc: https://youtu.be/RW-eccrNJbs. Independent laboratory test results from December 13, 2019 showed that the Depuporc system reduced COD (chemical oxygen demand) by 99% (51,882 to 335 mg/liter) and reduced total nitrogen by 96%, (5071 to 210 mg/liter). View the independent lab's summary results here: http://oc.gold/labtest.

Depuporc estimates that the system could limit annual nitrogen production by hog farms to 16 kilos per hectare, less than one-tenth the limit of 210 kilos per hectare per year that is required by Spain's Royal Decree 324/2000.

"The reduction in COD, particularly ammonia, demonstrated at a commercial level by the Depuporc system, is a major validation of OriginClear's technology for all applications requiring the treatment of dissolved organics," said Bill Charneski, OriginClear Senior Vice President.

The Depuporc Manure Treatment System pilot plant is operating today at a site operated by one of the largest swine producer farms in Spain. Since its startup in mid-2019, it has demonstrated, to prospective customers from Spain and countries as distant as Korea, its ability to continuously transform pig manure into a zero-waste output of fertilizer and clean irrigation water.

"Tighter European Union regulations on manure water irrigation due to ammonia levels in the ground, and the growth of Spanish hog farms, demand a solution," said Eduardo Chopo, Depuporc co-owner. "Without that solution, these factors have three direct impacts on the environment. Those include the high emission of greenhouse gases, the contamination of aquifers by filtration of nitrates and deterioration of arable land by the excess of nitrogen supplied from these farms. We believe that Depuporc solves all three with its innovative approach."

The Depuporc manure treatment system is a multi-stage system that begins with a unique self-cleaning screening system that results in 89% dry solids, which can be transported by truck, for use as fertilizer. The final stages utilize OriginClear's Electro Water Separation (EWS) and Advanced Oxidation (AOX) technology. EWS removes the last of the suspended solids that would interfere with oxidation reactions in the AOX stage. And AOX oxidizes or mineralizes the dissolved organics reducing ammonia in the manure water, making it acceptable as irrigation water. The system is featured in a company video: www.originclear.com/video/depuporc-system-presentation.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Signup for our Newsletter

About OriginClear, Inc.

Water is our planet's most valuable resource, and the mission of OriginClear is to provide breakthrough water treatment and conveyance products that effectively improve the quality of our planet's waters by returning them to their original and clear condition and deliver the highest quality water to end-users. By 2020, the global water services market will have doubled in just one decade into a trillion-dollar industry. But 80% of all sewage in the world is never treated, and up to 35% of all clean water is lost in transit. This calls for self-help solutions at the point of use, a movement known as decentralized water treatment. Our mission is to enable this decentralized water revolution by providing rapid deployment, point-of-use water treatment and conveyance products and technologies that enable water independence, and help make clean water available for all. For more information, visit the company's website at www.OriginClear.com.

OriginClear Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this presentation contain forward-looking statements. When used in this update, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005335/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations OriginClear:

Devin Angus

Toll-free: 877-999-OOIL (6645) Ext. 3

International: +1-323-939-6645 Ext. 3

Fax: 323-315-2301

ir@OriginClear.com

www.OriginClear.com

Press Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com