SpendEdge has been monitoring the global data center services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 40 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005497/en/

Read the 125-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Data Center Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top Providers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The increasing use of IoT to collect, transmit, and store relevant data in real-time in different categories will create the demand for data storage and analysis facilities. Buyers from the manufacturing sector are leveraging IoT to monitor their equipment in the real-time and minimize downtime through predictive maintenance. These industries can also optimize energy consumption at their facilities using IoT to monitor and control unnecessary electricity usage at their facilities. These advantages are driving an extensive adoption of IoT which, in turn, is acting as the key growth driver in the data center services market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top Data Center Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

With the rising competition, it will become imperative for service providers to invest a significant sum in marketing and promotional activities to increase or retain their market share. This will propel their OPEX and will consequently drive buyers' procurement expenses in the data center services market. Considering the scenario, this report has listed the top data center service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the providers are given below:

Digital Realty Inc - Buyers should analyze the track record of success metrics and financial stability before engaging with this supplier. They should ensure that the liquidity and assets of suppliers are sufficient to enable them to deliver services on a long-term basis. Buyers should also identify low net leverage ratios and high-interest coverage ratios to ensure financial stability in the long term.

Equinix Inc - In order to ensure data security and minimize the risk of data theft, buyers must look for features such as end-to-end encryption (encryption at rest and in transit) before finalizing a contract with this supplier. Buyers are advised to select suppliers who can ensure the security of data stored on their servers.

Capgemini SE Prior to the commencement of contract-related discussions, buyers must ensure that they have clearly identified and listed down potential levers. Listing down and categorizing negotiation levers will enhance the bargaining power of buyers with this supplier.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the data center services market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Data center services market spend segmentation by region

Data center services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for data center service providers

Data center service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the data center services market

Data center services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the data center services market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

Global IT Application Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global IT Peripherals Market Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005497/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us