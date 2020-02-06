Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DLFT ISIN: US2538681030 Ticker-Symbol: FQI 
Tradegate
06.02.20
10:30 Uhr
112,80 Euro
+0,20
+0,18 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,90
113,34
14:46
112,74
113,02
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC112,80+0,18 %
EQUINIX INC553,00+1,13 %