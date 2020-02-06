SpendEdge has been monitoring the global contract or temporary staffing services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 90 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The Global Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Cost advantages and access to a larger talent pool are some of the factors that are convincing several large and mid-sized companies to engage with temporary staffing firms. This engagement is benefiting these companies with a streamlined recruitment process and in the due process aiding in improving profit margins during demand fluctuations. These benefits are acting as major contributory factors in terms of spend growth in the contract or temporary staffing services market.

The market in the US is exhibiting signs of a promising spend growth following the introduction of the ACA mandate. This mandate compels companies with more than 50 employees that work at least 30 hours a week to provide insurance coverage to their employees. Hence, many companies in the region engaging with temporary or contract employees to reduce their operational costs.

The Top Contract or Temporary Staffing Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top contract or temporary staffing service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

Adecco- Adecco is among the service providers who have repositories of professionals who can be filled in for various positions. This will spare buyers from the extra expenditure on partnering with multiple service providers as well as the complexity of multiple contract management.

ManpowerGroup- It is one of the leading contract or temporary staffing service providers who have extensive networks across North America, catering to the regional demand for temporary staffing services. ManpowerGroup is known to make significant investments in new technologies such as CRM and ATS to enhance communication and improve operational efficiency.

Kelly Services- It is prudent of buyers to negotiate with this service provider on bill rates of services required and not on the entire suite of services offered. This will help buyers to minimize the need to pay hefty fees for services that are not availed.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Contract or temporary staffing services market spend segmentation by region

Contract or temporary staffing services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for contract or temporary staffing service providers

Contract or temporary staffing service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the contract or temporary staffing services market

Contract or temporary staffing services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the contract or temporary staffing services market

