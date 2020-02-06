Expanding Product Portfolio, Global Sales Success, and Momentum in Marketing Analytics Space

Tinyclues, the leading customer marketing solution, today announced significant expansion of its product line, global sales growth, and momentum in the marketing analytics space. In 2019, it continued its three-year CAGR of 60%, generating over 20 new clients in the US and Northern Europe, while winning significant new accounts in France and Southern Europe. Importantly, many of the new clients represented global travel, retail, and luxury brands that are using Tinyclues to meet strategic marketing, revenue, and customer engagement goals.

These new sales were complemented by a very competitive renewal rate of over 90%. To further underscore the value delivered, Tinyclues NPS scores remained far above industry averages for SaaS marketing software, improving from 60 in 2018 to 67 in 2019. Tinyclues clients consistently provide high ratings of products and customer success, both as a strategic product and a reliable partner that delivers. Supporting this, a number of client testimonials were published in the press in 2019 including from Accor, Galeries Lafayette, and Club Med, all of which validated Tinyclues' ability to engage and drive value for marketing leaders.

Tinyclues also built on the unique capabilities of its proprietary Deep Learning technology. In Q4 2019, Tinyclues started shipping a broader set of analytics capabilities in the platform, designed to empower marketers to create and execute more complete and effective customer marketing strategies. Efficiency Maps and Opportunity Quadrant represent the power of deep learning applied to marketing and commerce data. With these new features, Tinyclues clients are positioned to compete more effectively and to better address client demand in their markets. Travel, retail, and luxury brands are finding new and better ways to engage their customers by understanding behavior, product value, and audience demand. These new capabilities add to the robust campaign planning features already present in the platform, making Tinyclues an essential intelligence solution for forward-thinking marketing teams.

In 2019, Tinyclues received further validation from the analyst community. Forrester Research published two reports that highlighted the value of Tinyclues. One of the two was a Forrester Total Economic Impact (TEI) Report analyzing the positive impact of Tinyclues on a global leader in hospitality. The actual additional revenue delivered by Tinyclues in this client use case approximated $82M USD over three years. This was followed by the inclusion of Tinyclues in a Forrester report on developing and delivering personalized experiences that resonate with customers' shifting emotions, attitudes, and preferences. For the second time in a row, Tinyclues was recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing Advertising.

CMOs are struggling to deliver seamless experiences and generate attributable revenue as the returns from their automation and data solutions slow. Forrester Research predicts in 2020 that "Creativity and strategy will recalibrate the tech mess, lifting brands out of this rut and onto the growth path via emotion-laden expressions of brand personality and by using existing underlying technologies to deliver uniqueness to customers." 1

"When business goals meet customer insight and human creativity, that's marketing done right. Marketers need to align their customer analytics to actionable plans, at scale," says David Bessis, founder and CEO. "Tinyclues is delivering unmatched performance, not just on campaign revenue and experience but more importantly on strategic outcomes for the entire company."

This year, Tinyclues will expand on its vision to drive measurable and sustainable revenue for business priorities, with a layer of deep learning intelligence that elevates marketers' role with data-driven decisions and initiatives. The company looks to create thousands of marketing heroes out of CMOs, CRM Managers, Marketing Analysts and Strategists, and the many team members responsible for effective customer analytics and marketing campaigns.

