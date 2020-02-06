Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12HVG ISIN: US71715X1046 Ticker-Symbol: EFY 
Stuttgart
06.02.20
15:53 Uhr
0,032 Euro
+0,001
+1,59 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PHARMACYTE
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC0,032+1,59 %