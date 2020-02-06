The french engineering company FIBROLINE has developed and patented a portfolio of powder impregnation technologies for all types of porous materials. These technologies, based on the application of alternating electric fields, allow the homogeneous distribution of materials in powder form into textiles, non-wovens, foams, papers, enabling the functionalization of these materials in a dry process. It allows the creation of new products for non-soluble actives, and/or the substitution of conventional liquid solutions, reducing their environmental and energy impact. Following industrial successes in technical textiles, composite materials and hygiene, FIBROLINE has patented an adaptation of its solutions to the medical and biomedical sector, allowing contact impregnation: the "S-Preg" technology.

This technology opens up the possibility of use in environments requiring a high level of cleanliness, thus avoiding any cross-contamination between active ingredients. Deposits can be made in very small quantities, or the powder can be localized in a way that is impossible to achieve with traditional sprinkling methods. Although potentially suitable for many markets, the first applications are in the medical sector, with two major licenses signed in 2019.

GATT Technologies BV (GATT-Netherlands) FIBROLINE have entered into an exclusive license agreement for hemostatic patches (GATT-Patch). Achieving hemostasis (bleeding control) is a critical focus of clinicians working in the surgical setting. The current set of available hemostatic products do not offer adequate solutions yet for controlling heavier bleedings, especially in case patients receive anticoagulants.

The S-Preg FIBROLINE technology is very efficient to distribute active substances like NHS-POx polymers into biocompatible porous structures such as nonwovens or foams. GATT & FIBROLINE following a successful R&D program, developed innovative dry impregnated hemostatic patches combining high performance and fast hemostasis into a strong adhesive/sealing formulation on surrounding wet tissue.

Smith Nephew, leading portfolio medical technology company, operating in over 100 countries, entered into an exclusive license agreement together with FIBROLINE

FIBROLINE has an innovation centre near Lyon with laboratory and semi-industrial facilities allowing the development of products and the accompaniment of its customers from feasibility studies until the market industrialization step.The company's business model is the transfer of technologies through licensing agreements. Fibroline will open an R&D centre in Charlotte (USA) in May 2020.

