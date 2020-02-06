Business Reporter: Why Access Management Needs an IoT Makeover

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Using cards and keys to control access into buildings has worked well for decades, but is due for an upgrade: IoT-based access is the future, says Sony Network Communications Europe.

Access management is not an easy task. There are numerous shortcomings in the methods widely used today. For instance:

Cards and keys can be easily lost, or fall into the wrong hands

The access granted is all or nothing

Cards need to be collected and activated in person, which is time-consuming

Cards and keys can be kept by people who have quit their jobs and no longer need access

As Markus Knigin, Head of Secure Provisioning Department, and Jessica Håkansson, Senior Business Development Manager, at Sony Network Communications Europe, explain in the video, access management is particularly important for places like hospitals.

People are always coming in and out, and there are certain things - such as medicine cabinets - that need secure lock systems. Drug losses are a common problem in the healthcare sector, and are most often caused by poor access management. So what can be done?

Sony has come up with "a very convenient way of distributing access rights with pinpoint accuracy." It's called Criotive and it's a future-proofed, scalable solution for remote access management using a cloud-based platform.

The solution offers a unique combination of convenience and security, whereby access can be approved, prolonged or revoked from a web interface to a mobile phone or connected wearable device.

As Markus Knigin says, "It makes your life a whole lot simpler." Companies who install this service will experience safer, more precise access management, and life will become that bit easier for everyone.

To learn more about how Criotive can improve and refine access management systems watch the full video here.

About Sony Network Communications Europe

Established in 2019, Sony Network Communications Europe has its headquarters in the Netherlands and operations in Lund, Sweden. We offer intelligent,?simple and?scalable services to help accelerate your business. Our services empower B2B customers to gather?real-time?data, acquire valuable?insights?and use them to improve?efficiency, customer satisfaction and revenue. We make it easy for you to start leveraging the full power of IoT connectivity, today.

To learn more, visit https://iot.sonynetworkcom.com