UserTesting continues to attract top tier leadership talent poised to drive another year of impressive global growth and expansion

UserTesting, the leading provider for on-demand human insights, today announced the appointment of two executives to the C-Suite. Matt Zelen joins the company as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Zelen will lead global customer success initiatives and drive UserTesting's customer implementation, enablement, and training programs. Jamie Anderson, former Marketo executive, will join the company as Chief Growth Advisor providing strategic business guidance and evangelizing on behalf of UserTesting.

For more than 20 years, Zelen has focused relentlessly on helping companies successfully adopt and drive business outcomes that matter from enterprise software. Before joining UserTesting, he served as Chief Operating Officer of AppZen. His background in guiding the customer success programs at leading global technology companies includes leadership roles at Salesforce and Oracle.

Zelen said: "I am thrilled to join the UserTesting team and to be part of an organization that is making a big impact on how companies can incorporate the human perspective into their customer experience strategy. I continue to be impressed at the creative ways in which our customers use UserTesting today, and even more excited about the future possibilities of how our customers will embrace human insights."

Most recently serving as the Marketo EMEA President, Anderson joins UserTesting as an advisor and will work internally with UserTesting leadership to advise on growth initiatives, global expansion, corporate partnerships, and company alignment. Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, Anderson also brings more than 20 years of experience to UserTesing. Prior to Marketo, Anderson held executive leadership roles in business development, marketing, product, and sales at leading global technology companies including SAP, Adobe, and Oracle.

Anderson said: "When organizations make meaningful connections with their customers they learn how to better serve them-and create more positive and impactful brand experiences. As a CX veteran, I'm honored to be supporting and advising a company that has this as their mission, building the platform that helps companies see the world through their customer's eyes to empower them to make customer-driven decisions at the pace of modern business."

"Matt and Jamie are customer-focused executives that will help us continue to bring human insights to more companies at a time when connecting and empathizing with customers has never been more important," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. "We have been building a leadership team that is committed to the vision and strategy of the company, and dedicated to ensuring that UserTesting is the fastest way companies can access the human perspective needed to create any experience with confidence."

About UserTesting

UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting's on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has more than 1,500 subscription customers, including more than half of the world's top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. Backed by Accel and OpenView, UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

