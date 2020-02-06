SpendEdge has been monitoring the global electronic manufacturing services industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 80 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 130-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The substantial savings realized by OEMs due to the outsourcing of electronic manufacturing activities are driving the spend momentum in the electronic manufacturing service industry. However, the growing concerns over the accumulation of e-wastes and the adverse impacts of unethical business practices in the manufacturing value chain will offset the spend growth in the industry.

The Top Electronic Manufacturing Services Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

The volatility in the prices of commodities used for the manufacturing electronic products will lead to price fluctuations in the industry. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top electronic manufacturing services suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers are given below:

Jabil Inc - Gaining visibility with respect to the sourcing of components and having quality processes for inspection of sourced raw materials to reduce counterfeiting of products is a major challenge for service providers. To address such situations, Jabil has launched a platform called Jabil InControl that provides the supply chain ecosystem and customers with unique and holistic views of the complex material flow from the raw material manufacturing process to the delivery of end-products.

Flex Ltd - Buyers must select suppliers that offer value through efficient supply chain management processes to gain substantial savings from suppliers. While entering into a contract with this supplier, buyers should assess manufacturing sites and supply chain capabilities to ship to local regions to reduce their logistics-related costs.

Pegatron Corp Transportation of products involves risks such as product damages and delays in case of shipments by sea. Hence, buyers must insure all the products shipped to reduce risks while collaborating with this supplier. This will reduce unexpected additional costs, which will decrease their procurement costs eventually.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Electronic manufacturing services industry spend segmentation by region

Electronic manufacturing services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for electronic manufacturing services suppliers

Electronic manufacturing services suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the electronic manufacturing services industry

Electronic manufacturing services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the electronic manufacturing services industry

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005427/en/

