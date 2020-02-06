BWA Group PLC - Update on Cameroon Exploration Licence

6 February 2020

Update on Cameroon Exploration Licence

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, BWA Resources Cameroon Limited ("BWA Cameroon"), has commenced a preliminary site survey and evaluation of the rutile and related minerals in its 497 sq km licence area. The programme, which may last up to six months, is in accordance with the terms of the licence granted to BWA Cameroon in December 2019.

