Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTC Pink: ZENYF) ("the Company"), an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. CEO of the Company, Dr. Francis Dubé, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that Dubé was appointed CEO of the Company in early 2019 and asked about his background with the Company. Dubé explained that he has been a long-term shareholder of the Company, which eventually led to his position as its CEO. "We really liked the asset that this company has - the very rare graphite deposit in Ontario - as it is able to transform or exfoliate into graphene products easier than other graphites around the world," explained Dubé. "With the graphene markets predicted to be 5 Billion dollars by 2030 and the Quantum Dots market supposed to be 30 Billion dollars by then as well, this created a big opportunity for this company." "We really wanted to bring a science and business approach to this mining project," he continued. "There was a lot of work to do on the science front, so we brought in a lot of smart people around us," said Dubé, adding that the Company has partnered with numerous universities and is leveraging their research dollars.

"There is no other graphite like it; It came up as a liquid intrusion into the host rock. When you compare that to regular graphite, which comes from millions of years of heat and pressure, it's a very different formation and because of the way it was formed it really gives us a natural advantage in the graphene space," said Dubé. "That's why I got involved and we've done a lot of great things since we took over about 21 months ago," he shared.

Jolly then commented on the Company's new facility and asked about their plans for this space. "The grand opening of the new facility is actually March 3rd. So, it's very new and we're just getting into the space," said Dubé, adding that the Company has ordered equipment for the facility, which has recently started to arrive. "The goal of that facility is to start producing some of these nanomaterials - graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots," explained Dubé. "These materials at the research level have a lot of excitement around them. They also come at a very high price," he added, noting that graphene quantum dots sell for around $4,000 per gram.

Dubé then explained that given the facility's ability to produce these high-end materials, the Company has the opportunity to develop a steady cash flow by supplying them to universities. "This does a few things for us. Number one, it's a proof of concept," said Dubé. "Number two, we can actually start generating some revenue, which for a company like us is very exciting," he continued. "This gives us the potential to start earning enough revenue to offset our expenses."

"The biggest thing is it starts creating some opportunities for us to start partnering with universities, to work with end users that are partners in those universities, and create a sales funnel for us," said Dubé. "So, we're pretty excited to get that facility up and running," he shared.

Jolly then asked about the progress of the Company's recent licensing agreements. "We have three universities that we are working with," said Dubé. "We have signed a non-exclusive agreement with one them to use their patented process to make graphene," he explained. "We're pretty excited to work with them and scale up this process," said Dubé, adding that the Company is also working with an additional university through an exclusive licensing agreement to develop and scale up processes to produce graphene oxide.

"One of the advantages there is that the processes in place, which have been developed for the last seven or eight months, really work with our graphite and only our graphite," said Dubé. He then shared that the Company is also working with the University of British Columbia on numerous projects.

"Your flagship property, the Albany Graphite Deposit, what is going on over there at this moment?" asked Jolly. "In 2019, we raised the necessary money to start the baseline studies and completed the first year last year. We're actually starting the second year of that baseline work now, and as an industrial mineral under provincial jurisdiction, we have to do two years of that," said Dubé. "We're gonna be looking at those results and hopefully jumping right into permitting after that," he explained. "We're moving the project along as fast as we can from that perspective."

To close the interview, Dubé shared that the Company will be beginning the production of nanomaterials and will also have a web store set-up by the end of the month, which will allow users to purchase the products. "We're hoping to start generating some revenue starting in March of this year. So, we're really at an inflection point for us as a company right now," said Dubé. "I don't think there has ever been a better time to start looking at our company," closed Dubé.

To hear the entire interview with Dr. Francis Dubé, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7497655-zen-graphene-solutions-ltd-ceo-dr-francis-dube-is-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is an emerging graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. The unique Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany PureTM Graphite is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

For further information:

Dr. Francis Dubé, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (289) 821-2820

Email: drfdube@zengraphene.com

To find out more on ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52189