Business Services Companies Choose PressRelease.com to Reach Industry Media Contacts

With affordable distribution to key media outlets, PressRelease.com is helping public and private business services companies entice potential investors, grow their audience, expand their reach and save up to 30% on distribution costs.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / ????PressRelease.com's cost-effective distribution options are helping business services companies save up to 30% off PR distribution costs while reaching more key media contacts, growing brand awareness, driving web traffic and sales.

By making it simple and easy to achieve regulatory compliance and adherence to strict SEC guidelines, PressRelease.com makes sharing impactful stories a seamless process that can help business services companies effectively distribute company news and announcements.?

"Business services companies focus primarily on supporting other organizations with their services or products, which can ultimately increase efficiency and cut costs," says Erik Rohrmann, COO at PressRelease.com. "Our goal is to connect those business services companies with organizations that could benefit from what they have to offer by growing brand awareness and website traffic through impactful stories and trending news."

Expansion of its global financial distribution network, coupled with a strategic alliance with Newswire and ACCESSWIRE, has enabled PressRelease.com to help businesses grow their potential audience and expand their reach cost-effectively.

With distribution to networks including Newswire, Yahoo! Finance, and Associated Press, business services companies can share their impactful stories with new communities, resulting in increased website traffic, public interest, and customer sales. PressRelease.com's international distribution and regulatory compliance are helping business services companies, both privately held and publicly traded, accelerate their value creation through establishing thought leadership, announcing milestones, highlighting key business metrics and introducing key executive personnel.

"We really aim to showcase the value and impact that business services companies provide to other organizations. Together with our partners and expanded distribution network, we can achieve that more effectively at the most competitive prices, helping these businesses bring in more customers by improving their communications efforts," adds Rohrmann.

PressRelease.com offers affordable, regulatory-compliant press release distribution for publicly traded companies looking to grow their reach in the new year. With PressRelease.com, publicly traded companies get distribution to leading technology media outlets, delivery to investor networks, and SEC-compliant disclosures.

PressRelease.com helps public companies save up to 30% on their global financial press releases by switching from other platforms. For continued news updates on business services companies and or to learn more about saving up to 30% on regulatory-compliant press releases, visit PressRelease.com.

About PressRelease.com

PressRelease.com provides simple, flexible, and cost-effective press release distribution services to public and private companies through the most comprehensive networks and media contacts. Through its strategic alliance with Newswire, PressRelease.com can now offer the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour provided by Newswire to clients.

