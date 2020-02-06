Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB: GNBT) ("the Company"), an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Joseph Moscato and Dr. Eric Von Hofe joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the implications of the Coronavirus, and asked about the Company's solutions for these issues. "The Coronavirus is getting to pandemic proportions, it's growing each and every day," explained Moscato. "Generex's background in infectious diseases is very vast and wide," he continued. "We've done a lot of work in Ebola, Bird Flu, Swine Flu, Influenza, and Avian Flu," explained Moscato, adding that the Company's vaccine technology has been very successful.

Dr. Hofe then expanded on the Company's vaccine technology, as well as their experience with diseases similar to the Coronavirus. "There's definitely an uptick in these types of viruses," explained Dr. Hofe. "What we have is a synthetic peptide vaccine that is modified to stimulate the immune system," said Dr. Hofe, adding that this type of vaccine is easier and quicker to make compared to traditional alternatives. "It's definitely getting a lot more attention now."

Jolly then asked about the Company's current technology and if it could represent a solution for the Coronavirus. "We're not just talking, we've done it before," said Moscato. "We have a proven track record," he added, noting that because of the Company's extensive experience in this space, they are able to bypass animal testing. He further explained that the Company's vaccine process is quick and inexpensive.

"How long would it take you to develop a vaccine? And can you compare it to the other technologies that are being developed out there?", asked Jolly. "We worked on the SARS outbreak, which is also a Coronavirus, about 20 years ago, and there's about an 80% homology between SARS and the current Coronavirus," explained Dr. Hofe. "I would say in about one month we could get these peptides made, test them in the blood of people who have recovered from the Coronavirus, and within three months have clinical material ready for some studies," he explained.

Moscato then noted that the Company's timeline for the release of a vaccine would be accelerated compared to other competitors on the market since they are able to bypass animal testing.

To close the interview, Moscato shared that the Company is currently pursuing potential partnerships in an effort to utilize their technology as a solution for the Coronavirus. "We are already in the process of talking and consummating a technology deal with a lab that has identified the episcope for the Coronavirus," said Moscato, adding that the Company is also in discussions with companies in China to deploy the technology. "It's an exciting time for Generex Biotechnology," closed Moscato.

