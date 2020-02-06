Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Xetra
06.02.20
16:01 Uhr
63,25 Euro
+0,36
+0,57 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASF SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,13
63,15
16:17
63,14
63,15
16:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASF
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASF SE63,25+0,57 %
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION20,200+4,66 %