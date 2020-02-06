SpendEdge has been monitoring the global dyes and pigments market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 10 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.



The Global Dyes and Pigments Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

This spend growth will be attributed to the increasing demand for organic pigments that is a result of consumer's preference for organic clothing. Beneficial properties of UV curable inks such as environment-friendliness, sharp contrast, good opacity, lightfastness, among others will propel their demand in the inks sector. These UV curable inks are primarily made of dyes and pigments which indicates that the fact the high demand for these inks will favor the spend growth in the dyes and pigments market.

In APAC, the growth in the home textile market and the rise in the sales of paints and coatings will drive spend growth in the dyes and pigments market in this region. Meanwhile, in Europe, the spend growth in the dyes and pigments market will be influenced by the promising growth of the construction sector in Germany post-recession.

The Top Dyes and Pigments Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

Periodic fluctuations in the crude oil prices will herald extreme dynamism in the prices of raw materials that are used to manufacture dyes. This will increase suppliers' manufacturing costs which will ultimately impact buyers' procurement expenses in the dyes and pigments market. Considering its probability, this report has listed the top dyes and pigments suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the service providers are given below:

BASF- The shortage of raw materials and an increase in compliance costs compelled some of the leading suppliers like BASF to announce a price increase of dyes by up to 15% last year. While evaluating the feasibility of a partnership with this supplier, buyers are advised to evaluate the market dynamics of chemical commodities used by this supplier in the production of dyes and pigments. The prices of these commodities are based largely on market indices. Hence, if buyers can evaluate the market dynamics of such commodities, they can use the data to forecast price fluctuations and set benchmarks for contract re-negotiations and scheduling their purchases.

Huntsman International- This supplier is known to manufacture dyes and pigments from bio-based raw materials that are highly environment-friendly due to low VOC emissions. This helps this supplier to limit their carbon footprint and in due process aid buyers in maintaining their sustainability goals.

Clariant International- Prior to finalizing a contract with this dyes and pigments supplier, buyers are advised to determine its capability to offer integrated coloring solutions that should include services such as technical advice and consulting on color selection, logistical support, and the development and supply of customized coloring solutions. These services can help buyers consolidate their supply base and enhance their negotiation power due to large-scale engagement.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Dyes and pigments market spend segmentation by region

Dyes and pigments supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for dyes and pigments suppliers

Dyes and pigments suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the dyes and pigments market

Dyes and pigments pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the dyes and pigments market

