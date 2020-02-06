The French oil and gas giant-which is already a partner in Adani's natural gas business-will now invest US$ 510 million to buy 50% stake in 2,148 MW operating solar plants owned by Adani Green Energy Limited.From pv magazine India. As part of the deal, Total Gas & Power Business Services (Total) will buy half the stake in Adani Green Energy Limited's 2,148 MWac solar portfolio for US$ 510 million to support their future plans. Total and AGEL will create a 50/50 joint venture into which AGEL will transfer its solar assets in operation. The solar portfolio, currently wholly owned by AGEL, is spread ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...