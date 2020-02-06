Winter Fun Begins at the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Toronto is worth bundling up for, with exciting events and festivals this winter. Whether you're looking to brave the cold or find warmth, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto offers comfortable accommodations in the heart of downtown. Guests will have the city's best winter activities at their doorstep.

Here are eight reasons to visit the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto this winter:

Stay and Save!

Winter Wanderer Sale: Exploring the city just got easier! Save 15% on one night stays and 25% on two night stays. Weekend getaways from $124/night (one night) or from $109/night (two nights). Valid for stays until March 31, 2020. Terms and conditions apply.

Exploring the city just got easier! Save 15% on one night stays and 25% on two night stays. Weekend getaways from $124/night (one night) or from $109/night (two nights). Valid for stays until March 31, 2020. Terms and conditions apply. Weekend packages : As if you need more of a reason to countdown to the weekend. Take your pick between four packages: breakfast, cookies, pizza or parking. Packages starting from $135/night. Terms and conditions apply.

: As if you need more of a reason to countdown to the weekend. Take your pick between four packages: breakfast, cookies, pizza or parking. Packages starting from $135/night. Terms and conditions apply. Earn up to 4X the Aeroplan® Miles: Stay two or more nights and earn up to 3000 miles! This offer is valid for stays until April 30, 2020. Terms and conditions apply.

Premiere Family Destination!

Family Day (February 14-17): Join the Chelsea over Family Day long weekend. Enjoy the hotel's Family Fun Zone, featuring downtown Toronto's only indoor 130-ft waterslide - Corkscrew. Guests can expect a line-up of free family-friendly activities, from movies to video game competitions and everything in between. Book by February 13 to unlock savings on an exclusive Family Day offer!

Winter Cocktail Feature: Enjoy T|bar's newest cocktail, Will's Winter Mojito, a refreshing summer classic with a winter twist. Featuring Lamb's White Rum, Will's handcrafted mojito syrup, sweet cranberry juice and club soda, with the perfect burst of fresh mint. For the foodies, let your taste buds explore Toronto food culture at Winterlicious (January 31-February 13), featuring several restaurants in the hotel's vicinity.

Your Room Key Unlocks More Than Just Your Door: Ask the hotel's concierge team about the Show Your Key and Save program. Chelsea guests receive exclusive discounts to some of Toronto's top attractions. Included is the Ontario Science Centre and the Toronto Zoo, which is hosting the Terra Lumina Night Walk, an enchanting 1.5 km light show.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors: Toronto definitely puts the "wonderland' in "winter wonderland'! Enjoy one of the many downtown ice rinks, including the new Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail, located across the street from the hotel, at College Park. Illuminate the dark nights of winter at the Toronto Light Festival, featuring 13 acres of light artwork, or take part in the first annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest Scavenger Hunt (February 9-10). Check out Tourism Toronto's full calendar of events happening around the city for more great ideas!

About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto

As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools - including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com.

