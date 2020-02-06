Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851745 ISIN: US88579Y1010 Ticker-Symbol: MMM 
Tradegate
06.02.20
17:49 Uhr
148,18 Euro
+0,62
+0,42 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,20
148,38
17:51
148,14
148,46
17:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
3M
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
3M COMPANY148,18+0,42 %
AVON RUBBER PLC31,350+1,79 %