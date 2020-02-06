The powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market is poised to grow by USD 686.16 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the influx of improved features in PAPR. In addition, the rising adoption of PAPRs to prevent eye injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) market.

Many of the PAPR manufacturers have been focusing on updating the devices with improved features. For instance, Miller Electric offers PAPR with T94i-R, which is equipped with ClearLight Lens Technology that optimizes contrast and clarity in welding and light states. CleanSpace Technology offers CleanSpace Ultra with a full-face mask, which is equipped with AirSensit technology that offers a lightweight, compact, and powered air system. The influx of such improved features are expected to increase the adoption of PAPR, which will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has its business operations under various segments, such as industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. Some of the company's key offerings include 3M Airstream Headgear-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators, 3M Breathe Easy Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, 3M GVP-Series Belt-Mounted Powered Air Purifying Respirators, and 3M Poweredflow Face-Mounted Power Air Purifying Respirators.

Avon Rubber Plc

Avon Rubber Plc operates its business under two segments, such as Avon Protection and milkrite InterPuls. The company's key offerings include Avon EZAir, Avon CS-PAPR, and Avon MP-PAPR.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl Inc.

Bio-Medical Devices Intl Inc. has its business operations under two segments, such as systems and accessories. The company's key offerings include MAXAIR CAPR System, which is an advanced respiratory protection system, that fulfills all requirements of OSHA loose fitting (no Fit Testing required) PAPR.

Bullard

Bullard operates its business under two segments, such as industrial health and safety, and emergency responder. The company's key offerings include EVA Powered Air-Purifying Respirator and EVAHL Evolutionary Air. In April 2019, the company announced the acquisition of Darix, a Switzerland-based company focused to improve the situational awareness of professionals in critical environments.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. has its business operations under various segments, such as aerospace sales, performance materials and technologies sales, Honeywell building technologies sales, and safety and productivity solutions sales. The company's key offerings include Honeywell North Primair 700 Series Powered Air Purifying Respirator, Honeywell North PR500 Series Front Mount PAPR, CA200 Series PAPR, and Others.

Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Full-face mask PAPR

Half-masks PAPR

Helmets, hoods and visors

Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

