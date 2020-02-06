The global animal healthcare market is poised to grow by USD 7.98 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005536/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global animal healthcare market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Global Animal Healthcare Market Analysis Report by Product (Pharmaceutical, Feed additive, and Biological), by Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/animal-healthcare-market-industry-analysis

Rising incidences of zoonotic diseases and the increasing role of organic tracing elements for improving livestock production is anticipated to boost the growth of the animal healthcare market.

Zoonotic disease is an infectious disease, which is transmitted by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi through direct contact and indirect contact. These diseases are also vector-borne through mosquitoes, or are foodborne. Most medical cases of human infections with zoonoses come from livestock, including pigs, chickens, cattle, goats, sheep, and camels due to practices such as poor hygienic conditions at slaughterhouses, long transportation times, and high stocking densities of animals in feedlots. This is driving the need for antimicrobial drugs to avoid the spread of disease among animals and humans. Thus, the rise in incidence of zoonotic diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Animal Healthcare Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG operates the business under various segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Crop science, Consumer health, and Animal health. The company offers Advantix, which is used against a wide range of parasites such as ticks, fleas, mosquitoes, sand flies, and stable flies.

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG Co. KG

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG Co. KG offers products through the following business units: Human pharmaceuticals, Animal health, and Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers Metacam, which is used to reduce post-operative pain and inflammation after orthopaedic and soft tissue surgeries in dogs.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd. focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of finished dosage human formulations, APIs, animal healthcare products, and consumer wellness products. The company offers Zobid, which is a NSAID used to reduce pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in large and small animals.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc offers products through the following business segments: EU Pharmaceuticals, NA Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers Carprofen, which are chewable tablets used for pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein and Health, and Food Animal Ruminants Swine. The company offers Onsior and Galliprant.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Animal Healthcare Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical

Feed additive

Biological

Animal Healthcare Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Animal Feed Market Global Animal Feed Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206005536/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com